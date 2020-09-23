1/
Charles E. Crable
1923 - 2020
Crable, Charles E.
1923 - 2020
Charles Edward Crable, a longtime resident of Mt. Sterling Ohio, died on September 22, 2020, in Grove City, Ohio. Chuck was preceded in death by father Clarence "Tom" Crable, mother Minnie "Mary" Crable, sister Della Hinton, first wife Barbara Ruth Neel, second wife Myrtle Hay, and son David Crable. He is survived by children, Pamela Murray (David), Grove City, Stephen Crable (Deborah) Washington, DC, Robert Crable (Rayejene) Tolar, Tx; stepchildren, Debra Myers, Marshall, Texas, Garry Hay, Grove City, Larry Hay, Diamond, Ohio, Kathy Ogden, Grove City, and Daphne Hawk, Grove City; grandchildren, Julie Fasnaugh, Amy Luckett, Justin Crable, Peter Crable, Kristin McCoy, Jennifer Tyson, Josh Reynolds; and more than 20 great-grandchildren. The family will receive visitors on Friday, September 25, 2020, between 5-7PM at PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 W. MAIN STREET, MOUNT STERLING, OH, 43143. A Celebration of Chuck's life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10AM, at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME. Interment will follow at Pleasant Cemetery, Mount Sterling, Ohio. Remembrance of flowers or donations to HONORFLIGHT.ORG appreciated. Honor Flight, Inc., 4601 North Fairfax Drive, Suite 1200, Arlington, Virginia 22203, 937-521-2400. Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with the family and to view the full obituary.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
