Harris, Charles E.
1953 - 2020
Charles E. Harris, Jr., age 66, of McAllen, TX, formerly of Columbus, OH, passed away on August 6, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center. Charles was born on September 28, 1953 in Toledo, OH to the late Charles E. Harris, Sr. and Chloe (Leonard) Zepeda. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era and was a member of Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, the Knights of Columbus Assembly #809 and Council 11188. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his second wife Crystal J. Harris, brother David Harris, sisters Janet Brown and Joy Zepeda. He is survived by his wife, Letty Harris; daughter, Joyce (Andrew) Stewart; sons, James (Sherry) Harris, Charles Harris III, and Bill (Kellie) Harris; 9 grandchildren; siblings, Connie Sandoval, Danny Zepeda, Raymond Zepeda, Linda Mendoza, Joy Pruneda, Teddie Soileu, and Hope Gorzia; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8pm Monday, August 17 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, 5225 Refugee Rd., Columbus, OH 43232. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Masks are required and attendance levels will be monitored in accordance with social distancing requirements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to extend condolences and to view the video tribute. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal.