|
|
Werner, Charles E.
1933 - 2019
Charles E. Werner, age 85, of Groveport, passed away September 13, 2019. Retired from Columbus Fire Department after 33 years of service. Chuck was one of the first members to work the Heart Mobile which then became the Paramedic program. Member of First Aid Team. Co-owner of South Side Cycle and Mower; U.S. Army Veteran. Graduate of Columbus South High School, Class of 1951. Member of The Brothers Club. Chuck was an avid golfer and bowler. Preceded in death by first wife, Carol Werner; parents, Donald E. Sr. and Dorothy (Cramer) Werner; brothers, Emerson "Bud" Werner and Donald E. Werner Jr. Survived by wife, Gail; children, Tanya (Eric) Hahn, Mindy (Bill) Chan, Eric Litsinberger, Kevin (Janet) Litsinberger, Krista Holcombe; grandchildren, Luke (Katie) Morris, Jacob (Crystal) Morris, Josh Hahn, Katie Hahn, Max Holcombe, Casie, Jerred, Jessica, Kaeden, and Garrett Litsinberger; great-grandson, Owen Morris; brother, Robert (Sharon) Werner; sister, Mary Lou Leonard; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family will receive friends, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio, where service will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1 p.m., Chaplain Arielle Berk officiating. Interment with honors to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 170, Columbus, Ohio 43231 or Central Ohio Fire Museum, 260 N. Fourth St., Columbus, OH 43215. To sign and view Chuck's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019