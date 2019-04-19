Home

Charles E. Wilson

Charles E. Wilson Obituary
Wilson, Charles E.
1923 - 2019
Charles E. Wilson Jr., age 95, returned to the arms of his loving wife of 73 years, Betty E. Wilson on April 18, 2019. Preceded in death by son, Charles G. Wilson; daughter-in-law, Rebecca (Needham) Wilson; and granddaughter, Penny L. Wilson. He is survived by grandson, Scott D. Wilson. Chuck and Betty will be interred together in a private ceremony at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Arrangements entrusted to O. R. Woodyard Co.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019
