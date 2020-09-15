1/1
Charles E. Woodfill
1929 - 2020
Charles E. Woodfill, age 91, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Wesley Ridge Retirement Community. He was born on February 28, 1929 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Edward H. and Gladys (Bence) Woodfill. Chuck proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He received his undergraduate degree at Bowling Green State University, where he was a member of both the swimming and track teams, and Master's degrees from Ohio University and The Ohio State University. Chuck enjoyed successful careers in engineering and education. He traveled extensively with his wife Marlene; together they explored 64 countries. In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his first wife Leila (Beck) Woodfill, wife of 58 years, Marlene J. Woodfill, nephew Stephen Cochran, sisters-in-law Vera Hughart and Mary Woodfill and brother-in-law Phillip Cochran. Chuck is survived by his daughter, Marcia (Daniel Kiser) Woodfill; grandchildren, Douglas (Laura) Kiser and Jillian (Christopher) Bohnker; great grandchildren, Hannah Bohnker and Grayden Taylor; sister, Ellen Cochran; brother, Ronald Woodfill; numerous nieces and nephews. Private family interment will take place at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Ridge Charitable Fund, 2229 Taylor Park Dr., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. To share a special memory of Chuck, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 15 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
