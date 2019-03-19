The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Charles Edward Baughman

Obituary Condolences

Charles Edward Baughman Obituary
Baughman, Charles Edward
1935 - 2019
Charles Edward Baughman, age 83, went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2019. He was born in Gahanna on July 30, 1935 to the late Forest and Goldie Baughman, and spent most of his life living in Columbus. Charles is survived by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn Louise Baughman; daughter, Cheryl L. Baughman; sons, Kenneth A. and Keith E. (Abby) Baughman; grandson, Barrett A. (Kathy) Baughman; granddaughter, Cristina N. Baughman; and his beloved dog, Sunny. Charles retired from the Defense Supply Center of the Federal Government after many years of dedicated service. He was a long-time member and usher at Church of the Saviour United Methodist Church in Westerville. Charles also did missionary work through Men With Vision. In his spare time, Charles enjoyed fishing, gardening, bowling, walking, and spending time with his family and dog. He will be remembered as a kind and devoted man. Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10:30AM-12PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTH Chapel, 5554 Karl Road, where a Funeral Service will begin at Noon. Interment at Kingwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to your local animal rescue shelter. Visit www.schoedinger.com to view Charles' video tribute and express condolences to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
