Home

POWERED BY

Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
EinhornStan residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Einhorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Einhorn


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Einhorn Obituary
Einhorn, Charles
1943 - 2019
Charles Einhorn, age 76, passed away on April 15, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Antal and Rosa Einhorn, sister Paulette Wegh. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Stan; sons, Aaron (Christina McMenemy) Einhorn and Adam (Katie Chio) Einhorn; granddaughters, Cordelia, Miranda and Athena; nieces, Hanna (David) Diamond and Tamara Antebi; and many cousins and friends. To read Charlie's story visit www.columbusjewishhistory.org/oral_histories/charlie-einhorn Funeral services will be held at 10am on Thursday, April 18 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Agudas Achim Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the EinhornStan residence on Thursday evening from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Hot Times Community Music & Arts Festival, www.hottimesfestival.com or Angels From America, www.gofundme.com/angelsfromamerica . Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now