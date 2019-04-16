|
Einhorn, Charles
1943 - 2019
Charles Einhorn, age 76, passed away on April 15, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Antal and Rosa Einhorn, sister Paulette Wegh. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Stan; sons, Aaron (Christina McMenemy) Einhorn and Adam (Katie Chio) Einhorn; granddaughters, Cordelia, Miranda and Athena; nieces, Hanna (David) Diamond and Tamara Antebi; and many cousins and friends. To read Charlie's story visit www.columbusjewishhistory.org/oral_histories/charlie-einhorn Funeral services will be held at 10am on Thursday, April 18 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Agudas Achim Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the EinhornStan residence on Thursday evening from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Hot Times Community Music & Arts Festival, www.hottimesfestival.com or Angels From America, www.gofundme.com/angelsfromamerica . Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019