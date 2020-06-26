Charles Elliott
1944 - 2020
Elliott, Charles
Charles J. Elliott, Jr., 75, formerly of Marion, OH, passed away unexpectedly, Monday June 22, 2020, at his home in Columbus, OH. He was born August 19, 1944 in Columbus, OH to Charles J Elliott Sr. and Josephine (Caserta) Elliott. He graduated with honors from Marion Catholic High School in 1962. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor's Degree from The Ohio State University and also received a Master's Degree in Education from OSU. He taught at Westerville schools and several Columbus area schools. A devout Catholic, he was an altar boy and member of St. Mary Church in Marion and most recently a member of St Paul Catholic Church in Westerville. His hobbies included photography, history, movies and current events. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. Charles is survived by 6 sisters, Brenda (Charles "Skip") Carter of Pickerington, OH, Mary Lou (John) Kean of Bexley, OH, Beverly (David) Shapter of Erie, PA, Susan Schelb (Ronnie) Pelfrey of Marion, OH, Marla Doll of Tarpon Springs, FL, and Natalie (Randy) Hunter of Lutz, FL. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, many friends and his faithful dog, Angie. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother-in-law James P Schelb and nephew Kyle J Schelb. Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12noon at St Mary's Cemetery in Marion, OH with Fr. Thomas Buffer officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St Mary Church in Marion or to The Heart Failure Clinic at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH, in care of Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, 347 West Center Street, Marion, OH 43302. The Snyder Funeral Home, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to be serving the Elliott family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
(740) 382-3612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
