Charles Elliott

Elliott, Charles
Charles J. Elliott, Jr., 75, formerly of Marion, OH, passed away unexpectedly, Monday June 22, 2020, at his home in Columbus, OH. Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12noon at St Mary's Cemetery in Marion, OH with Fr. Thomas Buffer officiating. The Snyder Funeral Home, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to be serving the Elliott family; full obituary may be viewed at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.