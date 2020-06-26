Charles Elliott
Elliott, Charles
Charles J. Elliott, Jr., 75, formerly of Marion, OH, passed away unexpectedly, Monday June 22, 2020, at his home in Columbus, OH. Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12noon at St Mary's Cemetery in Marion, OH with Fr. Thomas Buffer officiating. The Snyder Funeral Home, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to be serving the Elliott family; full obituary may be viewed at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
(740) 382-3612
