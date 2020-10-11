1/
Charles Fisher
1967 - 2020
Charles Ray Fisher, age 53 of Columbus, Ohio suddenly passed away Monday, October 5. He is survived by his daughter, Charleigh Fisher and remembered by her mother, Jody Bowling. Charles is survived by his sisters: Shirley Larrison, Louise Brewster, Donna (Ernie) Ross, Marcella (Packy) Underwood; brothers: John (Donna) Fisher, Harold Fisher, Tommy (Lenise) Fisher; as well as many nieces, nephews and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Sanford and Hattie Fisher; as well as brother, Ronnie Fisher. A special mention and thank you to Mary Borean, Warren "Roc" Allen , and Jeff Covel who were very long and dear best friends to Charles for many years. Services will be on October 14, 2020 from 1-3 PM and 5-6 PM at O.R. Woodyard Co. South Chapel. A service will be held at 6 PM with Pastor Kevin Ross officiating. All are welcome to join us and say their farewells.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
