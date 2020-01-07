|
|
Fleshman, Charles
1947 - 2020
Charles N. Fleshman, age 72, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Alvesta Fleshman, siblings Mary Jo, Linda, Virginia and Jay, daughter McKenzie Fleshman and granddaughter Tirzah Taylor. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Jean Fleshman; children, Nikki (Fred) Taylor, Tiffany (Ron) Davitt, Joe (Jessica) Fleshman, Paul (Heather) Fleshman, Jimmy (Brandi) Fleshman, Peter (Erica) Fleshman, Aliyah and Levi Fleshman; siblings, Jude, Karen, Valerie and John; 26 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1-4 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 4 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020