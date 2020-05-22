Charles Genteline
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genteline, Charles
1929 - 2020
Charles Joseph Genteline, age 91, passed away on May 17, 2020. He was born in Franklin County to the late Joseph and Eleanor Genteline. He retired from AD-R-Holt after many years. Charles was a member of the Lamb of God Lutheran Church and a past member of Moose Lodge #2463 in Gahanna. He is preceded in death by wife Edna and his parents Joseph and Eleanor. Charles is survived by daughters, Christine Daniels of FL, Melva "Meg" (Ted) DeVoss of Gahanna, and Margaret Genteline of FL; sons, Mark (Marsha) Genteline of Gahanna and Carl (Kwan) Genteline of VA; 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and a great great grandchildren; sister, Joanne Reisch; brother, Tom Genteline; and many other dear friends and family. Arrangements entrusted to O. R. Woodyard Co.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved