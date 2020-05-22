Genteline, Charles

1929 - 2020

Charles Joseph Genteline, age 91, passed away on May 17, 2020. He was born in Franklin County to the late Joseph and Eleanor Genteline. He retired from AD-R-Holt after many years. Charles was a member of the Lamb of God Lutheran Church and a past member of Moose Lodge #2463 in Gahanna. He is preceded in death by wife Edna and his parents Joseph and Eleanor. Charles is survived by daughters, Christine Daniels of FL, Melva "Meg" (Ted) DeVoss of Gahanna, and Margaret Genteline of FL; sons, Mark (Marsha) Genteline of Gahanna and Carl (Kwan) Genteline of VA; 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and a great great grandchildren; sister, Joanne Reisch; brother, Tom Genteline; and many other dear friends and family. Arrangements entrusted to O. R. Woodyard Co.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store