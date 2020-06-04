Graham, Charles
Charles "Chuck" Graham, 65, on June 3, 2020. Born Dec 27, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio to predeceased parents Richard and Jacquline Gilmore Graham. Survived by wife, Rita Graham; sons, John and Brian and daughter-in-law, Jolena; grandchildren, Josalyn and Garret; sister, Coni Wilson of Johnstown, OH; nephews, Kevin (Deborah) Wilson and Kyle (Marsha) Wilson; many loving sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Chuck served our country as a US Navy Veteran. He also provided years of dedicated service to ProSource Wholesale and Plummer Inc. Please visit Rita Clark Grahams facebook page for upcoming memorial service information or shaw-davis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.