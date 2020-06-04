Charles Graham
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graham, Charles
Charles "Chuck" Graham, 65, on June 3, 2020. Born Dec 27, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio to predeceased parents Richard and Jacquline Gilmore Graham. Survived by wife, Rita Graham; sons, John and Brian and daughter-in-law, Jolena; grandchildren, Josalyn and Garret; sister, Coni Wilson of Johnstown, OH; nephews, Kevin (Deborah) Wilson and Kyle (Marsha) Wilson; many loving sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Chuck served our country as a US Navy Veteran. He also provided years of dedicated service to ProSource Wholesale and Plummer Inc. Please visit Rita Clark Grahams facebook page for upcoming memorial service information or shaw-davis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved