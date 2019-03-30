|
|
Gram, Charles
1930 - 2019
Charles Dean Gram II, 75, of Pickerington, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville. Born on July 15, 1943 to the late Charles Gram and Vera Gram-Metcalf, Dean was a 1961 graduate of Whitehall Yearling High School. Dean was a Piano Salesman for Coyle Music and retired after 35 years of service. Following his retirement he went to work as a handyman and helped numerous families throughout the years. Dean was also a longtime member of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Pickerington. He is survived by his wife, Betsy; children, Janine (John) Parsons, Geri (John Starp) Gram, Charles Dean Gram III, and David (Rita) Gram; grandchildren, Charlie (Jill) Macklin, Virginia (Matt) Macklin, Abby Gram, Jackson Gram, and Annie Gram; great-grandchildren, Lacie Garrison, Nicolas Garrison, and Faye Macklin. Friends may visit from 2:30-4 p.m. on Monday, April 1st at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Donations can be made in Dean's memory to the Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org and the at www.arthritis.org. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019