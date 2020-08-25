Greenlee, Charles "Chip"
1966 - 2020
Charles "Chip" McKinley Greenlee, age 54, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 22, 2020. Chip was born on April 5, 1966 in Cincinnati and even at an early age Chip demonstrated a servant mentality and a passion for focusing more on others than himself and often, he was the rock that people relied on. Chip graduated from The Ohio State University where he met the love of his life, Sara. Together they raised 3 beautiful children, Chase, Mary Kate, and Eddie. Above all else, his children were Chip's greatest priority and accomplishment. Chip's fearless attitude toward life and his desire to elevate and help other people were evident throughout his battle with cancer; always asking his doctors how his treatment and tests could possibly help the next person. Besides his family and Christ, Chip had many passions and skills. He excelled at grilling and was even politely asked to leave the "Grillmasters of Essex Road" since he won every year! When his son went to Wheaton College he traveled to Chicago every football weekend with his custom designed smoker to use his cooking skill to feed 250 people. His love of all things outdoor, especially fishing, was contagious and stories will be told for years about outdoor adventures with Chip. Chip is survived by his wife, Sara; their children, Chase, Mary Kate, and Eddie; parents, Mackaye and Sally; brothers, Bill (Lou Ann) Greenlee and Stewart (Nancy) Greenlee; sis and bros-in-law, Bo (Courtney) Brownlee, Cathy (George) Cleary; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. There will be a Service of Praise and Worship at 1PM on Sunday, August 30, followed from 2-5PM by a Celebration of Life Gathering. Both will be held at The Cleary Company, 989 Old Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220. The venue is mostly outdoors and guests will be standing so please dress casual and if so inclined, wear your favorite fishing shirt. There will be plenty of parking available surrounding The Cleary Co property. The family requests that contributions in Chip's memory be made to Pelotonia's Team Cleary https://yourpelotonia.org/profiles/public-rider-profile?UserKey=70823
, Young Life, 3857 N High St #302, Columbus, OH 43214, https://giving.younglife.org
, or a charity of your choice
