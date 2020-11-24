Grizzell, Charles
1950 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" Grizzell, age 70, of Grove City, passed away on November 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Retired from the State of Ohio after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by parents Earl and Charlene Grizzell and his infant sister. Survived by Dorene, his wife of 46 years; children, Keith (Joann) Grizzell, Brent Grizzell, Amanda (Rob) Phillips, and Lisa (Cheryl) Shepherd; granddaughters, Bailey and Kasey Grizzell. Family will receive friends Monday, November 30, 2020 from 10-11am at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Private family funeral service to immediately follow visitation, with Pastor Edward Engelbrecht officiating. Interment to follow at Galloway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions in Chuck's name to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 80 E. Markison Ave., Columbus, OH 43207. To sign and view Chuck's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com