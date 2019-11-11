|
Grover, Charles
Charles Grover, age 82, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 in his home. He was born December 25, 1936 in Urbana, Ohio to the late Maurice and Mary Newman Grover. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, working out in his yard, and spending his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a proud Air Force Veteran and a Student of the Bible. Charles is survived by his wife, Judith Grover; his sons, Vince Janlin and Scott Janlin; daughters, Terri Grover, Donna Gibson, Christine Janlin, Shirley Cerimele; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol (Jay) Horvath and Beverly (Fred) Towns. Charles also leaves behind a host of friends including his brother-in-law and best friend, Tazz. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a brother Maurice Grover. The family will be holding a private ceremony in remembrance of Charles. Edwards Funeral Service, 1166 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43206 is serving the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019