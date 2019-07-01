|
LeFebvre, Charles H.
1924 - 2019
Charles H. LeFebvre, passed peacefully on 29 June 2019 in Dayton Veterans Hospice. He was married to the former Nancy Dawley for 57 years who predeceased him. He is survived by his son, Steve and his wife, Betsy; grandson, Christopher LeFebvre; granddaughters, Julie Chaffey, Nicole Sanchez and Sara Tankersley; great grandchildren, Jaron and Jacee Chaffey and Jordan and Alec Sanchez. Charlie graduated from East High School and after World War II, returned to Columbus and began his own business, C.H. LeFebvre Electric. He graduated from ITT Tech, and parleyed his efforts into a successful career. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with affiliations with the York Lodge, Scottish Rite, Grand Chapter of Royal Arch, Columbus Commandery Knights Templar, and was a 20-year volunteer at the Shrine Temple. He was a Ham Radio operator, license K8DJX, and a founding member of the Brookwood Presbyterian Church. He served in the Navy from 1942 to 1945. He served in the Pacific in every major battle on the USS Sterett and survived a Kamikaze attack on 9 April 1945. He enjoyed his retirement at Dublin Retirement Village. He was a very social, loving husband and father. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Nancy, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 10 AM Wednesday, July 3. In lieu of flowers, perform an act of kindness or donate to a veteran's organization. He will be missed.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 2, 2019