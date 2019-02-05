|
Hall, Charles
Charles E. Hall, age 86, of Galena, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Grant Medical Center. US Army Veteran, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Amelia Ann Barrows in 1953. A lifelong farmer, he also owned and operated Charles E. Hall Custom Builder in addition to a water hauling business and had been the farm manager for the LeVeque Family Farm. Survived by beloved wife, Amelia Ann; son, Craig (Angela) Hall of Galena; daughter, Carol (Randy) Hughes of Sunbury; 6 grandchildren, Duke, Courtney, Nathaniel, Cortney, Laura, Emily; 3 great-grandchildren, Korben, Riley, Alex; and brother, James (JoEllen) Rogers of Galena. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, where services will be held 11 a.m. Friday. Interment Cheshire Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio Health Hospice. For complete details visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019