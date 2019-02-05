Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Hall Obituary
Hall, Charles
Charles E. Hall, age 86, of Galena, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Grant Medical Center. US Army Veteran, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Amelia Ann Barrows in 1953. A lifelong farmer, he also owned and operated Charles E. Hall Custom Builder in addition to a water hauling business and had been the farm manager for the LeVeque Family Farm. Survived by beloved wife, Amelia Ann; son, Craig (Angela) Hall of Galena; daughter, Carol (Randy) Hughes of Sunbury; 6 grandchildren, Duke, Courtney, Nathaniel, Cortney, Laura, Emily; 3 great-grandchildren, Korben, Riley, Alex; and brother, James (JoEllen) Rogers of Galena. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, where services will be held 11 a.m. Friday. Interment Cheshire Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio Health Hospice. For complete details visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
Download Now