Hammond, Charles
1936 - 2020
Charles Lawrence Hammond, age 83, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Preceded in death by wife of Joanne Hammond after 58 years of marriage, parents Fred and Edna Hammond. Survived by son, Stephen (Sandra) Hammond; granddaughter, Triscia (partner, Shawn); great grandchildren, Karrie (Cody) Ward, Tayler, Travis; great great grandson, Brady Ward; many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Hartland Hospice Staff. Graveside service and entombment Saturday 10AM, Forest Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020