Charles Harris

Obituary Condolences

Charles Harris Obituary
Harris, Charles
1954 - 2019
Charles Ray Harris, Sr., 64, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born July 19, 1954 in Rockwood, TN to the late Jackie and Katherine (Reed) Harris. He loved sports and was a very supportive coach and umpire for over 20 years. He was a longtime member of OHSAA and former President of the Little Buckeyes football team. He was very proud of the time that he spent as a basketball coach of the Columbus Special Olympics Adult Men Green team. Charles was a diehard Washington Redskins fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ricky and Jeff Harris. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Mary Harris; children, Sherry Harris and Chuck (Ashley) Harris; grandchildren, Jacob Duffee, Charles R. "Tré" Harris, III, and Rylee Cordle; siblings, Donna (Larry) Houchins, Marsha (Howard) Luckenbaugh, Freddie Harris; Tracy Smith; and John Smith; numerous nieces and nephews; and many family members and friends. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Elder Danny Kendall officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Charles' memory to Columbus Schools of Special Olympics, 3700 S. High St., Ste. 143, Columbus, Ohio 43207. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
