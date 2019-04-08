|
|
Mayeres, Charles Henry
1936 - 2019
Charles H. Mayeres, age 82, passed away on Saturday, April 6, at his home in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Charles was born to Mary (Conners) Mayeres and Henry Mayeres in Bellaire, Ohio on August 9, 1936. He graduated from St. Johns High School in Bellaire in 1954 and the College of Steubenville in 1958, where he met the love of his life and future wife, Mary Vatrella. Charles served in the Army Reserves and he and Mary were married soon after her graduation in 1960. The young couple moved to Columbus in 1960 and raised their 5 children in east Columbus and later Reynoldsburg. Charles, a devoted Catholic, was an active member of St. Pius X Parish, singing in the choir and serving the parish for over 40 years. A civil engineer, Charles graduated from the Traffic Engineering program at Northwestern University in March 1969 and went on to have a distinguished and dedicated career in public service, working first for the State of Ohio and then the City of Columbus. He worked in under the leadership of four mayors over the course of his career, always looking for ways to improve the City. He was a charter member of the National Management Association, Institute for Transportation, American Public Works Association, the Institute of Transportation Engineers. In 2000 he was recognized by Mayor Michael Coleman and the City of Columbus as Engineer of the Year. He was awarded the City of Columbus Excellence Award in 2001 in honor of over 36 years of dedicated service in the Traffic Engineering and Parking Division, and he retired from the City in September 2001. More than any career accomplishments, Charles will be remembered for his love and devotion to his family. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Mary Catherine Hoffman, Teresa (Ronald Michael) Witt, Angela Preston, Christopher (Regina) Mayeres, Elizabeth (Dennis) Sheridan; sisters, Bertha (John) Kogut, Mary Lee Mayeres; grandchildren, Megan, Adam, Michelle, Andrew, Coleman, Rachel, Alexander, Zoe, Joseph, William, Matthew, Isabel; great-grandchildren, Adrienne, Aidan, Brooklyn; and many loving nieces, nephews, and relatives. Special thanks to Dr. Mark Knapp and the staff of the Zangmeister center.
His family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 7-9PM and on Wednesday from 2-3PM at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. The Funeral Mass for Charles will be celebrated on Wednesday at 3:30PM at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 with Fr. Jim Klima officiating. Inurnment held at a later time and date at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's Cancer Unit at Nationwide Children's Hospital, P/O Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216, or online at www.give.nationwidechildrens.org in memory of Charles Mayeres. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019