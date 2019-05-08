Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Howard


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Howard Obituary
Howard, Charles
1938 - 2019
Charles "Chuck" Howard Sr., Grove City, Ohio, 80. Preceded in death by his father Asbery, mother Lula, brothers Lou, Bob, Maborn, Raymond, Bill, sisters Margaret, Ruby, Jane and many nieces and nephews. Veteran of 4 years in the US Air Force, 14 years as a Lieutenant in state corrections at the old Ohio State penitentiary, retired Sears security manager, retired from Franklin County work release program, owned and operated Howard's Hauling Dump Truck. Survived by his Lovely Wife, Patty of 61 years; sons, Charles Jr. (Kathy), Byron (Toni); granddaughters, Celeste, Hallie, Abbie, Liberty, Ella; and brother, Lester. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will be held at 9am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Sterling, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 9 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now