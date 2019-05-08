|
Howard, Charles
1938 - 2019
Charles "Chuck" Howard Sr., Grove City, Ohio, 80. Preceded in death by his father Asbery, mother Lula, brothers Lou, Bob, Maborn, Raymond, Bill, sisters Margaret, Ruby, Jane and many nieces and nephews. Veteran of 4 years in the US Air Force, 14 years as a Lieutenant in state corrections at the old Ohio State penitentiary, retired Sears security manager, retired from Franklin County work release program, owned and operated Howard's Hauling Dump Truck. Survived by his Lovely Wife, Patty of 61 years; sons, Charles Jr. (Kathy), Byron (Toni); granddaughters, Celeste, Hallie, Abbie, Liberty, Ella; and brother, Lester. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will be held at 9am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Sterling, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 9 to May 10, 2019