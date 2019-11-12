|
|
Huffer, Charles
1927 - 2019
Charles R. Huffer, age 92, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born May 20, 1927 to Roy Huffer Sr. and Margaret (Settles) Huffer in Circleville, Ohio. Charles was the president and owner of C.R Huffer Roofing and Sheetmetal. He is survived by his loving spouse of 64 years, Wanda L. Huffer; siblings, Alice Matz, Carolyn (Dave) List, and Robert (Carol) Huffer; step-son, Larry (Rose) Bowman; daughter-in-law, Donna R. Huffer; grandchildren, Jerimiah (Angie) Huffer and Amanda Huffer. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings Rosemary Kellstadt, Jane Barthelmas, Margie Enoch, and Roy Huffer, son George Bradley Huffer, first wife Nancy Ann (Burns) Huffer. He was past President of Associated Builders and Contractors, and Ohio Roofing Contractors, along with being a member of various building associations. A veteran of the Korean War, Charles served in the Navy and Air Force. Funeral Services will be held 12PM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232, where family will receive friends from 11AM-12PM Thursday. Interment with honors will be at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, 8029 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Charles's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019