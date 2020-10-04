Baroni, Jr. , Charles J.
1939 - 2020
Charles Joseph Baroni Jr passed away peacefully Friday October 2, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in New York, NY on May 30, 1939. Preceded by parents Charles J. Baroni Sr. and Margaret Reily Baroni. Survived by his loving wife of 56 years Winnie Baroni. Lovingly remembered by his children Thom (Melissa) Baroni from Grand Rapids, MI and John (Holly) Baroni of Lewis Center, OH. Grandson Nicholas Baroni of Seattle, WA. Brother William "Bill" Baroni Sr. of NJ and Nephew William "Bill" Baroni Jr of NY. We will miss his laughter, joy and love. Charles served in the US Army. He was a devout Catholic and dedicated to service as an active member of Columbus Northern Lions Club. Special thanks to Capital City Hospice for his care. A Mass of Christian Burial, will be safely held with social distancing, monitoring guests and everyone wearing a mask, at 11:00am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 6077 Sharon Woods Blvd. Father Antony Varghese, Celebrant. Military Honors will follow Mass at the outside entrance to the church, all who attend are welcome to stay with the Baroni family. In Lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to Columbus Northern Lions Club PO Box 14193, Columbus OH 43214. SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME entrusted with services. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
