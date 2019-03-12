Gartner, Charles J. "Charlie"

1935 - 2019

Charles J. "Charlie" Gartner, 83 of Worthington Christian Village, a sweet gentle soul passed away peacefully Friday March 8, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimers. He was born March 17, 1935 to the late Albert and Evelyn Dauer Gartner. He was a member of Local Union #189 Plumbers, Pipefitters and Welders. He was involved in the building of Battelle, Ohio Historical Society, Riverside and St. Ann's Hospitals and most proud of his involvement with the building of Anheuser Busch. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Ben. He is survived by his devoted wife, Lynn; children, Chuck, PJ, Ted, Lori, Lisa, and Kathy; step daughter, Marsha; step son, Chris; and numerous grandchildren; brothers, Ron and Don; former wife, Marty. A celebration of Charlie's St. Patrick's Day birthday will be held 2pm Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High Street, where friends may visit 1pm until time of service. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to of Central Ohio or Ohio Health Hospice.