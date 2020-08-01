1/1
Charles J. Hendrix Sr.
1941 - 2020
Hendrix, Sr., Charles J.
1941 - 2020
Charles Joseph Hendrix, Sr, age 79, entered into the loving arms of his Savior, in Toledo, on July 28, 2020. Charles was born to Helen Jean (Carman) Hendrix on June 30, 1941 in Columbus, OH. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 years, Jackie Hendrix. He is survived by his son, Charles J. Hendrix, Jr., sister Sheefra Yakir (Jerusalem, Israel), grandsons Jordan Charles (wife Jordan Michelle) and Dante' Hendrix, Josh, Javon, and Aaron Morgan, as well as his great-granddaughter Aaliyah Michelle Hendrix (Jordan C. and Jordan M.). He also leaves behind several loving family members including several brother and sister-in-laws from the Smith family (Jackie) as well as a host of dear friends. The family will hold a private ceremony officiated by Edwards Funeral Service in Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Stowe Mission, www.Stowemission.org

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
