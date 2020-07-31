Miller, Charles J.
1940 - 2020
Charles Jerry Miller, age 79, of Grandview Heights, Ohio, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at home following a brief illness. He was born on December 18, 1940 to the late Pearl Eugene "Beanie" Miller and Florence Ellen Thomas Miller. On November 9, 1968, he married Margaret Ann Baker at St. Luke's Methodist Church. Together they shared 51 years. Charles is survived by his wife, Margaret; son, Mike; daughter-in-law, Lori; grandson, Nolan; granddaughter, Bee; brother, Tom; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He graduated from Jonathan Alder High School and attended Otterbein University. Charles served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1965. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Charles' work history included positions at Columbia Gas, Marble Cliff Quarries, McKinley Trucking, Decker Construction Co., and WOSU-TV-Radio. A private service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church with an inurnment at a later date. Contributions can be made to Columbus Cancer Society
