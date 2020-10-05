1/
Charles Jay VanPelt
1957 - 2020
Charles Jay Van Pelt, 62 of Groveport, OH, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at OSU-The James Cancer Center in Columbus, OH. Jay was born on Nov. 24, 1957 to the late Philip B. and Joyce M. (Holman) Van Pelt in Columbus, OH. Jay was a 1976 graduate of Teays Valley. He had been a Franklin Co. Sheriff Deputy, an Ashville Police Officer and also worked for the Harrison Twp. Fire Dept. and had recently worked as a Warehouse Manager. Jay was a 32° with F&A.M. formerly Lockbourne, an avid softball player and enjoyed competing in GLOCK Competitions. Besides his parents, Jay is recently preceded in death by brother Garry Van Pelt. Jay is survived by wife, Robin (Herr) Van Pelt; son, Charles "Chip" Van Pelt of Circleville; sister, Cindy R. Wickline of Ashville; nieces and nephews, Megan Smith, Andrew Van Pelt, Dustin Van Pelt, Philip, Sarah, Joseph and Amanda Wickline; many friends and his beloved dog, Boo. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Wed., Oct. 7 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, OH 43103 with Funeral Service at 11am on Thurs., Oct. 8 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, OH 43103 with Pastor Laura Cavendish officiating. Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: OSU Foundation-Attn: The James Cancer Research Center, 1480 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, OH 43221 or Tunnel2Towers.org, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
