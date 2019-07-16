|
|
Justice, Charles
1947 - 2019
Charles Duffy "Choo" Justice III born August 17, 1947 from White Sulphur Springs, WV went to live with our Lord, July 15, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Charles Duffy Justice, II; mother, Jeanetta M. Justice; sisters, Lisa Justice, Urma Justice; stepdaughter, Amy Christy. Survived by loving wife, Dottie; daughter, Jessica (Scott) Rosenbaum; son, Charles Justice, IV; brother, Jerry (Paula) Justice; sisters, Kathy (Terry) Gunter, Patty Feury; stepdaughters, Julie (Casey) Sowers, Becky Christy; many grandchildren; other family members and friends. Funeral service Friday 6:00 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where friends may call from 4:00 PM until time of service. Pastor Kyle Topy officiating. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 18, 2019