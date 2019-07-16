Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
More Obituaries for Charles Justice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Justice


1947 - 2019
Charles Justice Obituary
Justice, Charles
1947 - 2019
Charles Duffy "Choo" Justice III born August 17, 1947 from White Sulphur Springs, WV went to live with our Lord, July 15, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Charles Duffy Justice, II; mother, Jeanetta M. Justice; sisters, Lisa Justice, Urma Justice; stepdaughter, Amy Christy. Survived by loving wife, Dottie; daughter, Jessica (Scott) Rosenbaum; son, Charles Justice, IV; brother, Jerry (Paula) Justice; sisters, Kathy (Terry) Gunter, Patty Feury; stepdaughters, Julie (Casey) Sowers, Becky Christy; many grandchildren; other family members and friends. Funeral service Friday 6:00 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where friends may call from 4:00 PM until time of service. Pastor Kyle Topy officiating. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 18, 2019
