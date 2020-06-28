Kennedy, Charles
Charles Franklin "Frank" Kennedy, 73 of Plainfield, Indiana, passed away on June 26, 2020 in the VA Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on April 28, 1947 in Rutland, Ohio, to the late Eugene and Mae Ilene Cheeseman Kennedy. He married Mary Jo Sanford on December 17, 1983. Frank is an U S Air Force veteran. He worked at the steel mill for Worthington Industries in Worthington, Ohio, for 33 years, retiring in 2006. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Mary Jo Kennedy; sons, James Kennedy and wife, Renee, Adam Kennedy and significant other, Tabitha, Charles Kennedy and wife, Dominica; and 9 grandchildren. Services will be at 1pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with military honors to follow. Visitation will be from 11am until the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, 1481 W 10th St., Indianapolis, IN 46202. Online condolences may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.