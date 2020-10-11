Kern, Charles

1956 - 2020

Charles "Chuck" Walter Kern, age 64, passed away on October 10, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born on April 28, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Charlene "Mickey" Kern and sister, Shirley Kern. He is survived by his sister, Cindy (Mike) O'Connell; brother, Larry (Cathy) Kern; Lovables, 5 nieces and nephews and their spouses; 13 great nieces and nephews; and numerous extended family and friends. Chuck was a 1975 graduate of DeSales. He retired from Kroger Graceland where he enjoyed interacting with all his customers. Chuck was a gentle, kind-hearted fellow, who never knew a stranger. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 4-7 PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road. Mass of Christian Burial, 10am, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1582 Ferris Rd, Columbus, OH 43224. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.



