Charles Kreisel

Kreisel, Charles
Charles Dale "Chuck" Kreisel, 86, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born on September 24, 1933, the son of the late William Charles and Frances (Hemmeger) Kreisel. Charles is survived by his children, Deborah (Randy) Browning, of Kingston, Kimberly Kreisel, of Chillicothe, Jackie Kreisel (Ron Cox), and Charles A. "Chuck" (Cathy) Kreisel, both of Columbus; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished. He retired from General Motors after 25 years of service. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 9 at 1p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Pastor Shane Browning officiating and military honors will be provided. The family will received friends on Thursday from noon until the time of the service at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Charles' online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com
