1/1
Charles Kreisel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kreisel, Charles
Charles Dale "Chuck" Kreisel, 86, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born on September 24, 1933, the son of the late William Charles and Frances (Hemmeger) Kreisel. Charles is survived by his children, Deborah (Randy) Browning, of Kingston, Kimberly Kreisel, of Chillicothe, Jackie Kreisel (Ron Cox), and Charles A. "Chuck" (Cathy) Kreisel, both of Columbus; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished. He retired from General Motors after 25 years of service. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 9 at 1p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Pastor Shane Browning officiating and military honors will be provided. The family will received friends on Thursday from noon until the time of the service at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Charles' online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 2 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved