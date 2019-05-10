|
Leonard, Charles
1941 - 2019
Charles Ross Leonard, 78, went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2019 after a long battle with lung cancer. He was born January 10, 1941 in Marion, OH, graduated from Groveport High School, 1960. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War (1964-65). He served with great pride and dedication as a Columbus police officer for 18 years. Preceded in death by parents Grace Haycraft and Charles Dana Leonard, stepmother Eilene Leonard, brothers Ronnie and Robert Haycraft; and Stephanie DiGuilio Rosso. Survived by wife of 28 years, Linda Maraffa Leonard; sister, Sylvia Leonard DiGuilio; sister-in-law, Barbara Haycraft; daughter, Carlene (Dewayne) Gibson; son, Tracy Wilke; stepdaughters, Angela (Chad) Mankins and Natalie (Patrick) Niemann; grandchildren, Eli, Abi, and Lilli Gibson, Sean Mankins, and Soffia Niemann; nieces and nephews, Ronda Haycraft Renihan, Barbara Haycraft Jones, Todd and Mark Haycraft, James DiGuilio and Ricci DiGuilio Gravely. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a funeral service will be held at 1p.m. on Tuesday, May 14. Interment at Betzer Cemetery. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 12, 2019