|
|
Lewis, Charles
1928 - 2019
Charles A. Lewis, age 91. Sunrise January 8, 1928 and Sunset May 27, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Friday, June 7, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The LEWIS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019