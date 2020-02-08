|
|
Lewis, Charles
Charles O. Lewis, age 94, passed peacefully Friday February 7, 2020. Born in Ocilla, GA. Retired U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran. Also retired from Mercy Hospital. Preceded in death by brother James and sister Sarah. Survived by loving wife of 48 years, Suzanne; sons Daniel (Deborah) Howard, David (Trina) Howard; daughter Diane Howard; 4 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sisters Georgia, Mary and Vandella; and brother Harold. Friends received Wednesday 4-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will be held 11am Thursday. Burial to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020