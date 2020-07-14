Lindsay, Charles
1943 - 2020
Charles Lindsay, age 77, passed away July 7, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10am on Thursday, July 16, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Charles together at a distance. Charles will be laid to rest in Northlawn Memory Gardens. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Charles' memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
.