Lingo, Charles
1933 - 2020
Charles Lingo, 86, of Dublin, passed away on June 3, 2020. Due to the current COVID-19 health situation, services will be private. To view the complete obituary or to leave a special memory or condolence please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.