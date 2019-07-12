The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Charles (Chuck) Linzell


1941 - 2019
Charles "Chuck" Lewis Linzell, of Columbus, OH, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Carol. Chuck is survived by his sons, Dan (Cindy) of Lincoln, NE and Sam (Holly) of Upper Arlington; and his daughter, Becky of Columbus; and grandchildren, Kelsey, Audrey, Anna, Julia and Charlie. A North High Polar Bear and proud graduate of The Ohio State University majoring in Mechanical Engineering, Chuck spent most of his career working as a Professional Engineer in Columbus. Chuck was smart, witty and never met a stranger. He was a huge Buckeye fan, loved rock & roll music and could keep a crowd entertained with his stories and "bar tricks". A wonderful father, husband and grandfather, Chuck was intrigued by anything mechanical and was quick to explain how things worked. He was never lacking advice and seemed to have a solution for any situation life threw at him or his family. Later in life, Chuck was most proud of his years volunteering in Siesta Key, Florida and Riverside Hospital. His life will be celebrated privately by his family. Any remembrances should be in the form of monetary contributions to Riverside Methodist Hospital Volunteer Services, 3535 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH 43214. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 14 to July 15, 2019
