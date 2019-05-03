|
|
Louks, Charles
1928 - 2019
Former long-time Columbus resident Charles Bolin Louks, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, died on May 1, 2019 at the age of 91 after a long illness. "Chuck" was born in Newark, OH in 1928 to the late Coleman and Nellie Louks. He was a 1946 graduate of Columbus Central High School and then served in the US Army. In 1950, Chuck married the former Marjorie "Eloise" Church, who survives him in their Lake Placid, FL home. Chuck retired in 1990 as meat manager at the Big Bear warehouse, culminating a 44-year career with the company. While in Columbus, Chuck was an active member of Linden Lodge #637 of the Freemasons. He and Eloise also enjoyed square dancing, traveling and camping with their sons and grandchildren. Besides Eloise, Chuck is survived by sons, Jay (Kim) Louks, Keith Louks and Todd Louks (Cresha Auck); daughter-in-law, Nancy (Jack) Smith; grandchildren, Stephanie (Doug) Grieble, Kyle (Elizabeth) Louks, Mark (Meghan) Louks, Jessica Louks (Cory Hogle), Jayme (Donny) Bell, Justin (Jasmine) Louks, Jordan (Kyle) Ashley and Nicholas Louks; 18 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many friends. Besides his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his eldest son Randy Louks (1998) and his siblings Carolyn Peecher, Colleen Young and Ted Louks. In keeping with Chuck's wishes, there will be no funeral services.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 5, 2019