Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Charles Lynch


1927 - 2020
Charles Lynch Obituary
Lynch, Charles
1927 - 2020
Charles W. Lynch "Bill", 92, of Columbus, died Friday, March 20, 2020, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home. He was born to David Lynch and Lela Lynch (Ames). Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Carol J. Lynch, his son John Lynch and his daughter-in-law Mary Lynch. Bill is survived by son, Charles Lynch: daughters, Sheryle Davis, Deborah Bowers (Rick MacDonald) and Rebecca Fabbro: seven grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. He loved spending time at their summer place in Gaysport, Ohio on the Muskingum River. Bill was very proud of his time in the Navy during WWII. He retired from Teamsters Local 413, where he was a union steward. Private services to be held. Condolences to the family can be sent to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bill's name to: Gifts for Yanks, Att: Pat Olekar, 17273 St Rt 104, Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2020
