Lyons, Charles
1946 - 2019
Charles Edmund Lyons, 73, of Findlay, passed away at 6:40am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born on April 5, 1946 in Leesburg, IN to the late Forrest and Pearl (Pendergrass) Lyons. On November 18, 1972 he married Janet Irene Kring and she survives along with two children, Christy (Andy) Arends of Geneva, IL, and Brad (Beata) Lyons of Plain City, OH. Mr. Lyons is also survived by his five grandchildren, Abby Arends, Ben Arends, Grace Arends, Bailey Lyons and Blake Lyons; brother, William Earl (Mary Jane) Lyons of Columbus, OH; and a niece, Elizabeth Jane Lyons of Mesa, AZ. Charles graduated from Leesburg High School and received his Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Purdue University, where he was a member of the Theta Xi Fraternity. He then received his Masters of Business Management from East Texas State. He worked as the Manager of Distribution Operations for Cooper Tire and Rubber Company for many years. Charles was very involved in the community, serving as Director of Habitat for Humanity for 2 years. He was a member of the Findlay Kiwanis, the Indian Guides, and was a charter member of Divits Golf Team. He was also a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, having served many capacities. He enjoyed watching college and professional baseball, basketball, and football, and enjoyed coaching his children's soccer teams. Charles enjoyed reading, visiting his grandchildren, and playing cards with friends. He also enjoyed traveling, taking trips to the Appalachian Trail, the Holy Land, and Africa. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, and for one hour (10-11am) prior to the service at the church. The funeral service will begin at 11am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jeffrey Motter officiating. A private family burial service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cleveland Clinic Alzheimer's Research, Hospice unit at Blanchard Valley Hospital, St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, or Habitat for Humanity. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.coldrencrates.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019