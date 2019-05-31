|
Sallee, Charles M.
1971 - 2019
Charles M. Sallee "Chuck", 47, of Baltimore, passed away May 28, 2019 peacefully at home after a long battle with Huntington's Disease. Preceded in death by father Michael D. Sallee. Survived by wife, Brandi Sallee; daughters, Michel Cordial (Zach) and Hannah Sallee; and granddaughter, Gracie Cordial. Also survived by mother, Rosanne Sallee; grandmother, Bonnie Sallee; and step-sister, Alisha Harris; multiple in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Special shout out to the Kramer family, the Short family, and Mount Carmel Hospice. Chuck was an avid family man and good friend to MANY. Drag racing and camping with family and friends was his passion. His favorite sayings were a simple "YEP" & "NOPE". Yukon Jack was a good friend til the end. Family and friends may visit and share memories from 11am-2pm Wednesday, June 5 at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S Main St, Baltimore, Ohio 43105. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for Mount Carmel Hospice.
