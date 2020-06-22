Martin, Charles
1929 - 2020
Charles Herbert Martin, 91, of Naples, Florida and Hilliard, Ohio, passed away June 19, 2020. He was born March 15, 1929 in Amba, Kentucky. Herb is survived by his wife, Carole Dugan Martin; brother, Glen (Shirlene) Martin; children, Karen (Bill) Nelson, Melina (Toshi) Hara, Melissa (Reese Southard) Taylor; stepchildren, Cathy (Jim) Bumbledare, Mark (Bonnie) McNamara, Lynn (Dwight Penn) McNamara, Colleen (Robert Liddell); nieces, nephews, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Osa Robinette Martin, his brother Zane Martin, and his sister Mavis Martin Wilson. Herb graduated from Betsy Layne High School in Betsy Layne, Kentucky in 1947. He was employed by Lazarus, Sears, and Sanesse Services in retail sales. A memorial service was held in Naples, Florida. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Condolences can be left at www.fullernaples.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.