Charles Mayer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mayer, Charles
Charles Henry Mayer, of Tacoma, Washington, died on May 23, 2020. He was 89 years old. He was born on Nov. 11, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio and graduated from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. He graduated from Trinity Lutheran Seminary and served Lutheran congregations in Ohio. He served as Campus Pastor of Capital University for the last 20 years of his ministry. After retirement he was the interim pastor at Apostles Lutheran Church, Gloucester Virginia. He moved to Tacoma, Washington in 2015 after 20 years of retirement in Virginia. Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Nancy Weber Mayer. He is survived and sorely missed by his second wife, Starr; his sons, Douglas Mayer (Vanessa), and Timothy Mayer (Andrea); his grandchildren, Maren Gross (Peter), Caroline Evans (Pete), Joseph Mayer, Allison Mayer and Jeremy Mayer; and his 4 great grandchildren. He will also be missed by Starr's sons, Todd Huffman and Kevin Huffman (Amy) and the grandchildren from his marriage to Starr whom he knew from birth – Starr Rhee, Olivia Rhee, Asher Huffman and Everett Huffman. By moving to the Pacific Northwest Charles inherited his wife's sisters and their spouses, who enjoyed and appreciated Charles wholeheartedly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved