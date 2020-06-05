Mayer, Charles

Charles Henry Mayer, of Tacoma, Washington, died on May 23, 2020. He was 89 years old. He was born on Nov. 11, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio and graduated from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. He graduated from Trinity Lutheran Seminary and served Lutheran congregations in Ohio. He served as Campus Pastor of Capital University for the last 20 years of his ministry. After retirement he was the interim pastor at Apostles Lutheran Church, Gloucester Virginia. He moved to Tacoma, Washington in 2015 after 20 years of retirement in Virginia. Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Nancy Weber Mayer. He is survived and sorely missed by his second wife, Starr; his sons, Douglas Mayer (Vanessa), and Timothy Mayer (Andrea); his grandchildren, Maren Gross (Peter), Caroline Evans (Pete), Joseph Mayer, Allison Mayer and Jeremy Mayer; and his 4 great grandchildren. He will also be missed by Starr's sons, Todd Huffman and Kevin Huffman (Amy) and the grandchildren from his marriage to Starr whom he knew from birth – Starr Rhee, Olivia Rhee, Asher Huffman and Everett Huffman. By moving to the Pacific Northwest Charles inherited his wife's sisters and their spouses, who enjoyed and appreciated Charles wholeheartedly.



