|
|
McBride, Charles
1934 - 2020
Charles F. McBride, of Columbus, OH, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 at the age of 85. Chuck liked to help people and made friends wherever he went, with his friendly smile, unforgettable laugh and funny stories. Chuck was born on March 27, 1934 in Columbus, graduated from North High School in 1952 and married his wife Darlene in 1956. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-63. Chuck secured his plumber's license in 1957 and joined Local 189 in 1966 where he was a standing member for over 50 years. After retiring from Local 189, Chuck taught in the apprentice program for many years and thoroughly enjoyed sharing his knowledge with students, graduating from the instructor program in 2003. Chuck made many friends throughout his full life and held a special place in his heart for his Westwood friends and their many adventures. He loved watching all sports and was a lifelong fan of OSU and the Dallas Cowboys. Chuck loved all types of dogs but had a special love for St. Bernard's. He was especially proud of the work he and Darlene did for several years with Operation Buckeye. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Harold McBride, wife Darlene (Smith) McBride and son Chris McBride. Chuck is survived by daughters, Kim McBride (Chris), Julie Watts (Todd) and Lisa McBride; grandchildren, Cory Watts (Kelsey), Lindsey Smithson (Jimmy) and Trevor Simmons; and a great granddaughter, Harper Rose Watts. He is also survived by nephew, Mike McBride; and niece, Patty Minister. Friends and family may call on Tuesday, January 21 from 4-7pm at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, OH 43085. Private burial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your . The family wishes to thank Kemper House of Worthington and Hospice of Central Ohio for their loving care of Chuck during his final days.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020