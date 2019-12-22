The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Charles McCoy


1926 - 2019
Charles McCoy Obituary
McCoy, Charles
1926 - 2019
Charles McCoy, 93 passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born in Circleville, Ohio to the late Edgar and Phoeba (Mast) McCoy. Charles bravely served his country as a soldier in the United States Army during WWII. He was a loving dad, grandpa and great-grandpa that deeply loved his family. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary. Charles is survived by his children; Marilyn (Andrew Brewster) and Brian (Jessie); grandchildren, Don (Misti), Robb (Aubrey), Scott (Londa) and Cathy; three great-grandchildren and his sister Betty McCoy. Family will welcome friends Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 11-1 PM at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home 151 E Main St., Circleville. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Cemetery, Circleville with military honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House. Please leave fond memories of Charles at www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2019
