Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
Charles McGowan


1951 - 2019
Charles McGowan Obituary
McGowan, Charles
1951 - 2019
Charles Edward McGowan, age 68, went home to greet his Heavenly father on November 21, 2019. He is preceded in death by his loving parents LQ and Virginia McGowan, two brothers LQ McGowan, Jr. and Eric McGowan and two sisters Sandra Faye McGowan and Kimberly Renee McGowan. He leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife of forty-eight years, Lillie Mae McGowan; son, Charles R. (Shaunitra) McGowan; daughters, Delilah Radford (Darryl) and Carolyn Freeman (Prince Ewan); sisters, Cordelia (Danny) Foster and Janice Kaye (Haywood) Hale; brothers, Willie McGowan, Elvis McGowan and David McGowan; uncle, Roosevelt Horton; aunts, Royalee Peterson and Phyliss McGowan; 13 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, including special friend, Caleb Lewis. Celebration of Life 2PM Monday, December 2, 2019 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where his family will receive friends from 1PM until time of service. Interment Evergreen Burial Park. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Charles' online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019
