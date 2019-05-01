|
|
Million, Charles
Charles Rea Million, passed away at his home in Fort Walton Beach, FL, on April 23, 2019, at age 98. He was married for almost 43 years to Alexandra "Alice" Markunas, who passed away in 1985. Later he was married to Frances Baldwin for nearly 29 years, until her passing in 2016. He was preceded in death by his parents Malissa Rea Schrater and Charles Barton Million, and his brother Fred B. "Ted" Million. Charles is survived by his children, Charles, James (Pamela), Mary (David) Scott, Michael (Megan), and Teresa (Bruce, d.) Bankston; his stepchildren, and numerous grand- and great-grandchildren whom he dearly loved. Charlie served in the Army Air Corps in WWII in the Aleutian Islands. He enjoyed helping his family and friends with almost any kind of project, playing violin with the community orchestra, traveling, and exploring his genealogy. Charles was cremated by the McLaughlin Mortuary in Fort Walton Beach. Details of the memorial service will be available at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2019