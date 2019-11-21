|
Monfort, Charles
1956 - 2019
Charles Monfort, 63, of Powell, passed away on November 19, 2019. He was born on February 2, 1956 in Columbus to Homer and Delphene (Kolter) Monfort. Charles was preceded in death by his father Homer Monfort. Chuck graduated from The Ohio State University and taught high school mathematics, a career he dearly loved. He was completely devoted to his family, including his granddog, Kimber. He enjoyed bicycling, home projects and Ohio State sports. Chuck will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Karen Monfort; children, Jeff (Sara) Monfort and Carly Monfort; grandchildren, Joey, Nate, and Zach Monfort; mother, Delphene Monfort; brothers, David (Frances) Monfort, Dan (Christine) Monfort, and Mike (Mary) Monfort; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service celebrating Chuck's life will be held at 10AM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Saint Joan of Arc Church, 10700 Liberty Rd, Powell, Ohio, 43065. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4-7PM at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck's name may be made a scholarship fund for disadvantaged students in the name of The Perez Family Fund at Marist School, 3790 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019