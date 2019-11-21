The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joan of Arc Church
10700 Liberty Rd
Powell, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Monfort
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Monfort


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Charles Monfort Obituary
Monfort, Charles
1956 - 2019
Charles Monfort, 63, of Powell, passed away on November 19, 2019. He was born on February 2, 1956 in Columbus to Homer and Delphene (Kolter) Monfort. Charles was preceded in death by his father Homer Monfort. Chuck graduated from The Ohio State University and taught high school mathematics, a career he dearly loved. He was completely devoted to his family, including his granddog, Kimber. He enjoyed bicycling, home projects and Ohio State sports. Chuck will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Karen Monfort; children, Jeff (Sara) Monfort and Carly Monfort; grandchildren, Joey, Nate, and Zach Monfort; mother, Delphene Monfort; brothers, David (Frances) Monfort, Dan (Christine) Monfort, and Mike (Mary) Monfort; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service celebrating Chuck's life will be held at 10AM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Saint Joan of Arc Church, 10700 Liberty Rd, Powell, Ohio, 43065. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4-7PM at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck's name may be made a scholarship fund for disadvantaged students in the name of The Perez Family Fund at Marist School, 3790 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now